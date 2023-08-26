COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating a deadly shooting in the 2900 block of Colorado Street in Columbus.

Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan has confirmed the identity of the victim as 31-year-old Delarance Jones. According to Bryan, Jones was shot multiple times.

Police were called to the scene at 11:09 a.m. Saturday morning. The area is currently blocked off with crime scene tape. Multiple evidence markers can be seen in the street.

This is a developing story, stick with WRBL on-air and online as more information becomes available.