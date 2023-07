COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The victim from a shooting in front of Krystal on Buena Vista Road has been identified.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 43-year-old Jimmy Hearns died on Friday, July 14 after being shot.

The family has been notified, Bryan says.

There is no word on a suspect at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated.