 

Victim of deadly shooting on Mehaffey Street identified, suspect in custody, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting on Mehaffey Street from Jan. 11, 2021. The victim has been identified as 70-year-old Walter Williams, police say a suspect is already in custody.

The suspect, who was detained at the scene, is a family member of Williams. Marlon Reese, 36, faces a Murder charge for Williams’s death, police say.

According to a release from the Columbus Police Department, officers responded to a call about a shooting at 4936 Mehaffey Street around 4:47 p.m. on Jan. 11.

When they arrived, patrol officers found Williams suffering from gunshot wounds in the home. EMS arrived on scene but could not resuscitate him.

Williams succumbed to his injuries and Asst. Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison arrived and pronounced Williams dead at 5:45 p.m.

Reese is expected to have a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Jan. 13 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to get in contact with Homicide Corporal Robert Nicholas by phone at 706-225-4363 or by email at robertnicholas@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

