Victim shot in head early Saturday morning, Columbus police investigating

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left one person injured.

Police were dispatched to Piedmont Medical Center around 1:25 a.m. in reference to someone showing up with a gunshot wound to the head.

There is no location of the shooting listed in the case report.

The Columbus Robbery and Assault Unit have assumed the investigation.

The status of the victim is unknown.

There are no potential suspects.

If you have any information, contact Columbus Police.

