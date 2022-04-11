COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Late last week the family of Beionca Bolden got the news they had been waiting almost three years to hear.

An arrest had been made in the June 2019 drive-by shooting death on 20th Avenue near 16th Place in Phenix City.

The arrest of 33-year-old Anthony Jackson came under the strangest of circumstances.

But Mike Scott, Beionca’s father, says it was the work of the Lord and the answer to many prayers. …

Authorities say that Jackson walked into the Russell County Jail last Thursday and confessed to the murder of 27-year-old Bolden.

She was shot to death holding her 1-year-old child while in bed inside a 20th Place residence.

“That goes to show you that every knee shall bow, and every tongue shall confess,” Scott said. “No one goes and turns themself in unless Christ leads them to that.”

That’s what Scott believes.

The man who is accused of killing his daughter simply could not shoulder the burden he was carrying.

“Because when people commit crimes, they block their conscience,” Scott said. “And then the crime is committed and then they bring their conscience back. And they realize now what they have done. And it took him three years to realize what he had done.”

Because the crime was allegedly committed by shots fired from a vehicle, Jackson could face the death penalty under Alabama law. The Russell County District Attorney’s office is still making that decision.

“Mr. Jackson, I don’t pray for the death penalty,” Scott said. “I think that the death penalty is too easy. I think I would be laying my hands on another person’s life and I don’t have that authority. That authority belongs to God Almighty who revealed himself and manifested himself through Christ.”

If convicted, Scott knows what he would like to see happen to Jackson.

“I pray that you receive life without parole. So that you can live the rest of your life and see what you have done. … And I want you to live the life that my daughter couldn’t see. She’s gone now. I want you to be able to see the rest of your life and I hope you live to see 100 years old … in prison.”

Beionca has two children, the baby is now 4. They are being raised by Beionca’s mother, Jessie Myrick. Back to you guys.

Phenix City police tell News 3 that the investigation into Bolden’s death continues.