VIDEO: Mother of slain convenience store clerk says son did everything robber asked

The mother of the man gunned down at an east Columbus convenience store spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Dontrell Williams was killed early Monday when someone robbed the Circle K store at the intersection of Forrest and Floyd Roads. Williams had worked at the store for about six weeks, his mother told News 3.

Weaver says she will miss her son’s smile and cooking neck bones and greens for him. And she doesn’t understand why he was killed in the botched robbery.

Williams served three and a half years in the Army and had been attending Columbus State University, his mother said.

His mother says he was just working to make a better life.

“He was just there working,” she said. “The man didn’t have to kill my son. My son completely complied with everything that man said, and he shot him anyway.”

Weaver says she was told her son was changing trash bags when the armed robber approached him.

“The gunman came in behind him, put the gun to his head, my son put his hands up,” she said. “The man escorted him to the register. My son gave him the money. Put his hands up again. And the man still shot him.”