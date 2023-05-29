COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police Department (CPD) has shared a video and asked for public assistance in identifying two men who broke into a home and stole eight firearms.

Video: Columbus Police Department

CPD says the burglary happened in April on the 4200 block of Yates Drive. The individuals stole four shotguns, two rifles and two handguns. Most of the weapons were loaded.

The video shows a suspect putting the weapons inside a trashcan and traveling on foot in the direction of Floyd Road and Forest Road.

Police describe the one suspect as a male, stands at 5’-5’2” tall, and weighs about 100-110 pounds, and the second suspect as a male, stands at 5’2”-5’4” tall and weighs about 110-120 pounds.

Anyone with the information may contact CPD at 706-604-9015.