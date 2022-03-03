ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced several warrants issued for Lequinta Leann Peters, 31, from Manchester, Georgia.

In connection with a Meriwether case, Peters is wanted for one count of Insurance Fraud and one count of Forgery in the first-degree.

“Ms. Peters was involved in a motor vehicle accident on April 8th, 2021,” said Commissioner King. “The suspect subsequently attempted to secure extra time off work by submitting a forged doctor’s note to Nationwide Insurance Company. Ms. Peters was attempting to claim an additional $3,028.80 of insurance money.”

Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

A Meriwether County Judge issued the warrants on Feb. 16, 2022.