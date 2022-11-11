RICHLAND, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Richland Police Department are searching for a man thought to be involved in a Richland shooting.

Raheem Ryan White, 28, is wanted on aggravated assault charges. The GBI says White is considered armed and dangerous.

According to GBI, White is a black male who stands at 6’0″ and weighs 168lbs. He has brown eyes.

On Nov. 9 at 9:18 p.m., 911 received a call regarding a shots fired incident at the 100 block of Church Street in Richland, Georgia.

Shortly after, 911 received another call indicating a victim was shot and emergency services were requested.

The Richland Police Department responded to the incident. After receiving more information, the GBI was called.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus GBI office at (229) 887-3530 or the Richland Police Department at (229) 887-3530.