GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is looking for a wanted man in relation to a homicide and aggravated assault incident that occurred in June of 2022.

Officials are searching for Rodarious “Rod” Swanson, 44, in reference to an on-going Lakeland, Georgia, homicide investigation.

Savion McRae died on Saturday, June 18, near the 12-mile mark on Highway 221 North in Lanier County.

Officials say that Swanson is a black male who stands at five-foot-six and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous information can be given through the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477 or the GBI website.