WANTED: Hogansville Police searching for man in connection to death of 3-year-old

The Hogansville Police Department is searching for a murder suspect.

Dexter Elexander Parks, 24, is wanted on charges of Felony Murder, Murder 2nd Degree, and Cruelty to Children 1st Degree.

The charges against Parks stem from the the death of a 3-year-old child in 2017. Officials with Hogansville Police say the child’s death occurred in the 100 block of Boozer Street in Hogansville on May 6, 2017. Arrest warrants for Parks were issued June 14, 2019.

Anyone with information on the location or whereabouts of Dexter Elexander Parks is asked to contact Detective Marcus R. Rakestraw at the Hogansville Police Department (706-637-6648) or Troup County Crimestoppers (706-812-1000).