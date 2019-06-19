WANTED: Hogansville Police searching for man in connection to death of 3-year-old

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

The Hogansville Police Department is searching for a murder suspect.
Dexter Elexander Parks, 24, is wanted on charges of Felony Murder, Murder 2nd Degree, and Cruelty to Children 1st Degree.

The charges against Parks stem from the the death of a 3-year-old child in 2017. Officials with Hogansville Police say the child’s death occurred in the 100 block of Boozer Street in Hogansville on May 6, 2017. Arrest warrants for Parks were issued June 14, 2019.

Anyone with information on the location or whereabouts of Dexter Elexander Parks is asked to contact Detective Marcus R. Rakestraw at the Hogansville Police Department (706-637-6648) or Troup County Crimestoppers (706-812-1000).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Thursday

94° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 73°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Monday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
80°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
78°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
76°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
74°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
82°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
91°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
88°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
88°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
88°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
86°