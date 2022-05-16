LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Sunday, around 12:40 p.m., LaGrange Police noticed a stolen Nissan Rogue parked at 1105 Troup St., in LaGrange, Georgia.

The vehicle was stolen in Warner Robbins, Georgia, by Jacoby Futch, 37, from LaGrange, Georgia.

Authorities discovered Futch, who had numerous outstanding felony warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm in Warner Robbins, Georgia.

LaGrange Police Officers concluded that Futch was located inside a residence on 1105 Troup St. and later received information that he was armed with a handgun. Authorities attempted multiple times to get Futch to surrender for over an hour.

Without any success, the LaGrange Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit was alerted and responded to the scene, where search and arrest warrants were conducted after a nearly four-hour stand-off.

Officers located Futch inside of the residence and arrested him without incident. Authorities transported Futch to the Troup County Jail, where he was held for Warner Robbins Police.

The police department says the stolen vehicle which Futch possessed was recovered and will be returned to the owner.