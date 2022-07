LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a man in connection to an aggravated assault investigation.

According to police, Markevis DaeShawn Brown, age 20, is wanted on charges of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault.

Brown is approximately 5’05” tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about Brown should contact Sgt. Rebecca Noles at 706-883-2695 or Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.