LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police is searching for a wanted Lagrange man and is asking for public help in locating him.

Javarious Reshaud Thomas, 21, of LaGrange, Georgia, is wanted for Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm during Certain Crimes.

According to the police department, Thomas is scheduled to turn himself in on Friday and has failed to do so.

Authorities describe Thomas as weighing 140 pounds and standing 5 foot 11 inches tall.

If you have any information regarding Thomas’ possible whereabouts, you can contact Sergeant Rebecca Noles at 706-883-2695.