LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee Co. investigators need your help locating multiple Robbery suspects.

On Monday, June 24, 2019 at approximately 7:06 AM/CST Lee County Deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of Lee Road 270 in Valley, Alabama in reference to a robbery that had just occurred.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the suspects in these photographs.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.