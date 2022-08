LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police is asking for public help to locate a Lagrange woman wanted for questioning regarding the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation.

According to the police department, Tasha Newton of LaGrange, Georgia, also has multiple active warrants for a Felony Violation of Probation.

If you have any information regarding Newton’s possible whereabouts, you can contact Detective Charles Brown at 706-883-2635.