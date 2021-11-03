WANTED: MCSO looking for child molester who failed to register as sex offender

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who failed to register as a sex offender.
According to officials, Wesley Johnson was convicted in an Aggravated Child Molestation case.
Johnson is wanted on charges of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Violation of Probation, and Obstruction of an Officer
Anyone with information on Wesley Johnson should send a message to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, submit an anonymous tip via the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, or call their anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285.