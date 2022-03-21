MILLBROOK, Ala. (WRBL) – The Millbrook Police Department requests public help locating Marcus Lamar Coleman and identifying an unknown female accomplice.

Coleman, 37, is wanted for theft of property. Authorities describe Coleman as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs around 210 pounds.

On Feb. 15, 2022, around 12:40 p.m., the suspect and an unidentified female entered the Walmart located on Kelley Boulevard in Millbrook, Alabama, and stole several food items.

Once inside, the two separated, with the female proceeding to the grocers’ isles, stealing numerous food items.

Coleman waited while the female suspect concealed stolen items in the cart she possessed.

Both suspects left the store in a white 2001 Chevy Suburban 1500 driven by Coleman.

The suspects fled the store with $1767.00 worth of merchandise. Coleman’s last known address is in the Birmingham, Alabama, area.

Anyone with identifying information regarding the unknown female accomplice can contact the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-6832.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Marcus Lamar Coleman, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!