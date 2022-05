OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to a theft investigation.

According to police, Michael Anthony Trammell is wanted on two counts of Identity Theft and one count of Theft of Property, First Degree.

Anyone with information on Trammell should contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Department’s app.