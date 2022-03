RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault case.

According to officials, deputies are looking for Zachery Ethan Brooks.

Officials said Brooks has an active warrant for Rape 1st Degree.

Brooks has a heart tattoo under his right eye.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brooks should contact Inv. Pritchard at (334) 664-9847 or the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 298-6535.