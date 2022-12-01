TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man for several violent charges and is requesting public assistance to locate him.

Shawn Varnado is wanted for the following charges:

Aggravated Assault (Family Violence)

Exploitation Elder Abuse

Battery (Family Violence)

Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree

Pointing a Pistol at another

If anyone has information on Varnado’s possible whereabouts, you can call the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 706-665-8314.