MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Warner Robins man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for his involvement in an armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Ontarrio Veal aka “Torrie,” 33, pleaded guilty on November 14, 2022, to possessing and distributing 16 kilograms of methamphetamine. Upon completion of Veal’s sentence, he will serve four years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to documents and evidence admitted into court, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents investigated Veal’s drug trafficking organization from Jan. to June 2020. Agents surveilled Veal and various co-defendants conducting methamphetamine transactions and traveling to Atlanta to purchase large quantities of methamphetamine.

Veal was taken into custody in June 2020 on a return trip from Atlanta when he was found to be in possession of three kilograms of methamphetamine and a Glock .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a 50-round drum magazine.

Agents executed search warrants at various locations in Middle Georgia, seizing multiple firearms and ammunition, methamphetamine and more than $100,000 cash.

The drug organization is responsible for distributing more than 16 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to the attorney’s office. Nine co-defendants have pleaded guilty and been sentenced as a result of this case.

“Ontarrio Veal brazenly ran an armed criminal organization that pushed a significant amount of methamphetamine into Warner Robins and surrounding communities,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “He is now held to account through the hard work of our prosecutors, working alongside our Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force partners.”

This case was investigated by the DEA, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Warner Robins Police Department.