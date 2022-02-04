Warrant issued for hospitalized suspect in LaGrange child molestation case

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a child molestation case that happened in January.

According to police, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Mark Gorsuch following the sexual assault of a juvenile victim in LaGrange.

On Jan. 30, 2022, police were called out to an “undisclosed location” regarding the sexual assault of a child. According to police, investigators determined the child was molested a short time before at the “undisclosed location.”

Police said after the child was molested, the suspect – identified Gorsuch, left the “undisclosed location” and attempted suicide. He was transported to Wellstar West Georgia in critical condition.

A warrant has been issued for Gorsuch’s arrest on charges of Child Molestation. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.