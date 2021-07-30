Warrant issued for suspect in deadly May shooting on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A warrant has been issued for a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened back in May 2021 on Veterans Parkway.

Police say Phillip McClinton, age 17, is wanted on warrants for Felony Murder and Armed Robbery in shooting death of 21-year-old Cordarious Bonner.

Bonner was found shot in the area of the 7700 block Veterans Parkway on May 26, after police were called out following reports of a shooting, according to officials.

Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene of the shooting and treated Bonner, who was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say during the course of their investigation McClinton was developed as a suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about this case or about Phillip McClinton should contact Sergeant Thomas Hill at 706-225-4353 or email him at thill@columbusga.org.