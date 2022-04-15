AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – According to a news release, a Warrens County man was indicted on multiple charges, including illegal machine gun possession and drug trafficking.

Kevin Shawn McGahee, 47, from Stapleton, Georgia, is charged with possession with intent to distribute five or more grams of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal possession of a machine gun.

McGahee’s charges subject him to a maximum statutory penalty of a life sentence in prison.

“We are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to identify and intercept the sources of illegal drugs in our communities, and to remove firearms from those who are prohibited from owning them,” said U.S. Attorney Estes.

A U.S. District Court grand jury indicted McGahee during its April term. McGahee pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Brian K. Epps. McGahee is currently free on bond while awaiting further court proceedings.

McGahee’s indictment came after agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Warren County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, and McDuffie County Sherriff Office Deputies conducted a recent search of his residence, discovering methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and close to two dozen firearms.

Within the nearly two dozen firearms, authorities found a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol equipped with a “Glock switch” that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives confirmed is an aftermarket accessory allowing the weapon to fire several rounds of ammunition with a single trigger pull.

The investigation is a part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program. Multiple agencies investigated the case, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Warrens County Sheriff’s Office, and the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremiah L. Johnson will prosecute the case for the United States.