COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A high-profile Columbus murder and gang trial moved into its fourth day this morning.
Roderick Glanton, along with brothers Terrance and Homer Upshaw are facing murder and gang charges in Superior Court.
The Upshaw brothers and Glanton are accused in the June 2021 Wilson Apartments shooting that left 18-year-old Saiveon Pugh and 17-year-old Jessie Ransom dead.
The case is being prosecuted by Cara Convery, the head of the newly created Attorney General’s gang prosecution unit.
Prosecutors allege that the three co-defendants were members of the Marlow gang, which is loosely based in the Wilson Apartments.
