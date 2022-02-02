Columbus Police Department hold news conference about weekend Crime Suppression Detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department will be holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The news conference was to address the weekend Crime Suppression Detail conducted by Columbus Police and Georgia State Patrol.

The operation ran from Friday, Jan. 28 through Sunday, Jan 30, and involved 24 Columbus Police Officers and 21 Georgia State Troopers.

During the three day period, 59 people were taken into custody and 109 criminal charges files.

The news conference is scheduled for Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:15 p.m.

WRBL News 3 will live stream the event.