GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A student died after being shot Thursday afternoon at a Greenville County middle school and another student was taken into custody.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. after a student was shot.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened in the front part of the school.

The student was taken to the hospital where he died.

Community activist Bruce Wilson, a family friend, confirmed that the student, 12-year-old Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson, died from his injuries.

Wilson passed along a statement from the Jackson family:

We are all devastated by today’s tragedy. We love Jamari dearly and we would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.” Jackson Family

The sheriff’s office said over 100 deputies were on scene trying to identify the shooter, who they believed to be another student.

Deputies said the male shooter, who is a teenager, was found close to the school and was taken into custody.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said the shooter was a student at Tanglewood Middle School. There is no further information is available at this time.

Greenville County Schools said deputies are not looking for any additional suspects and that the school building has been secured.

Students were taken to Brookwood Church in Simpsonville, the school district said. Parents were reunited with their children at the church.