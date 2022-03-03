NEWVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — 19-year-old Brittany Corbitt was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting, sitting in a car on Ozark Road in front of her grandfather’s house in Newville. The people in her car had just been involved in an argument up the road with a group in a separate car.

The newest arrest in the case is 25-year-old Sharif Damonte Moore.

Moore was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Dothan Police at his home on Sixth Avenue in Dothan, and now he will be facing the same charges as the other four suspects.

Moore, along with Isaiah Clyburn, Farreia Norton, Jayden Thomas, and Austin Daniels are all charged with capital murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder.

Thomas was sitting in the car with the victim when she was shot. The day after the shooting, WDHN got an exclusive interview with her.

She claimed to be her best friend at the time, but a few days later, she was also arrested for Corbitt’s murder.

“I really just sat there and watched my best friend die right in front of me,” alleged suspect Jayden Thomas said. “I couldn’t do anything about it.”

Brittany’s father had called 9-1-1 right after she was shot.

“Had a big heart,” Brittany’s father Gary Corbitt said, “She just loved everybody.”

Now, all five suspects are being held in the Henry County Jail.

Arraignment and preliminary hearings for the first four suspects are currently set for April 12.

