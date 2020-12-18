 

WATCH: Twist on porch pirate crimes captured on video in Missouri

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Roche Madden, KTVI

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – Police are seeking charges against two people accused of trying a new twist on a crime that’s plaguing neighborhoods everywhere, especially during the holidays.

Video shows an unnamed female and male suspect, both of whom were actually employed as package delivery people. But St. Charles County police discovered they were doing more than their job.

They were delivering packages at one house, then stealing from another, according to police.

“They were dropping off packages that they had delivered, and as they would see packages on other porches, they were going up and stealing them,” St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz said.

Neighbors said it happened at least twice in a local residential subdivision. Jim Barilla said he was robbed by porch pirates a few months ago.

“You feel violated,” he said. “It’s a horrible feeling. You kind of wonder what’s going on with humanity.”

Doorbell camera video helped police in the case.

“People were noticing the woman was wearing some high school mascot logo,” said Conrad Capellen, who lives in the area. “The next thing you know, they found it. Illinois, I believe, so they started shooting things around.”

Frisz also credits the response from citizens.

“We got a lot of leads, we followed the leads, and it took us right to it,” Frisz said. “It was a pretty short case once we zeroed in on it.”

Police said detectives are seeking charges against the suspects, both of whom are from Illinois.

