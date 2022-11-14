WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the West Point Police, two suspects were involved in the West Point Depot shooting that left one dead and two injured.

The two suspects, Trayvon Holloway, and Erica Holloway, were released from the Troup County Sheriff’s office following an investigation that determined the shooting death of Tarrance Holloway Sr. was self-defense.

After further investigation, it was discovered that Holloway Sr. brought a firearm into the West Point Depot and shot his son, Holloway Jr., after a previous dispute between the two.

After attempting to fire at Holloway Jr., the wife of Terrance Holloway Sr., Mine Holloway, intervened to prevent her husband from shooting her son another time, resulting in her suffering from a gunshot wound from Holloway Sr. as well.

West Point Police say during this time, both Trayvon and Erica Holloway, the children of Holloway Sr. and Minnie Holloway, got into with Holloway Sr., who still at the time possessed the firearm.

At the time of the altercation, the investigation uncovered that Holloway Sr. attempted to fire at his children, Trayvon, and Erica Holloway.

During the fight, Holloway Jr. retrieved the firearm from his father and shot Holloway Sr.