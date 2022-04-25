VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – According to a news release, a recorded member of a white supremacist group affiliated with the Ghost Face Gangsters pled guilty to illegal firearm possession in a Project Safe Neighborhoods case.

On April 19, Joel Nelson Tucker, 32, of Moultrie, Georgia, pled guilty to illegal firearm possession by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands.

Tucker faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine. Tucker’s sentencing is scheduled for July 27, 2022, at 3 p.m.

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary says that repeated offenders like Tucker will not be tolerated and will be found and prosecuted through the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

“Our region’s most violent and repeat offenders who continue to possess firearms illegally will

be held accountable at the federal level,” said Leary. “Through the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, federal prosecutors are working with law enforcement agencies to concentrate enforcement efforts on violent career offenders in an effort to reduce crime and ultimately make our communities safer.”

Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Philip Wislar co-signed Leary’s response that repeat offenders determined to continue the same unlawful acts will be served more prison time.

“Gang members like Tucker continuously plague our communities even after being charged and

convicted of multiple crimes,” said Wislar. “The FBI is proud to work with our law enforcement partners to enforce federal laws that can provide serious prison time for criminals who refuse to learn from their mistakes and continue to possess firearms and endanger others.”

Based on court records and other evidence, a Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a citizen’s report about two individuals driving a truck on property located behind their residence, which recently had become the target of several thefts.

After arriving on the scene, the deputy recognized the driver, Tucker, who at the time had outstanding warrants, was a known convicted felon, and previously had led deputies on a high-speed chase in recent months.

The deputy approached Tucker, requesting identification. Tucker, who wore a shoulder holster while inside the truck, gave the deputy a false name. The deputy noticed the firearm resting inches away from Tucker’s right hand during talking with Tucker and asked him to exit the vehicle.

Tucker responded with profanity and refused the exit the truck. The deputy gave several commands for tucker to get out of the vehicle and called for backup.

Tucker continued to refuse to exit the vehicle and moved to grab hold of his firearm. The deputy responded by using his taser. Another responding deputy handcuffed him, although Tucker tried to resist the arrest.

Tucker, a convicted felon, illegally possessed a Charter Arms Bulldog .44 special revolver at the time of his arrest.

Tucker also was under probation and had multiple convictions in Colquitt County, Georgia, including illegal firearm possession and burglary.

Additionally, Tucker is a verified member of Killer Kracker Pride (KKP), a hybrid gang stemming from Colquitt County Jail. The KKP is a white supremacy group affiliated with the Ghost Face Gangsters.

Tucker’s case is being prosecuted as part of the joint local, state, and federal Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program. The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.