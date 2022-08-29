MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a woman shot her husband Saturday night.

Officers received reports of a person being shot on the 3000 block of Vista Ridge Drive, near Girby Drive at about 11:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot after getting into a domestic dispute with his wife.

Loretta Easter, 48, was accused of shooting her husband and was arrested by officers with the Mobile Police Department. The husband was taken to the hospital but does not have any life-threatening injuries. The information provided by Mobile Police did not say what caused the domestic dispute. Jail records indicate Easter was charged with 2nd-degree domestic violence and it’s the first time she’s been booked into Mobile Metro Jail.