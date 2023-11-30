COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three men found guilty in a high-profile Columbus murder and gang trial, returned to the courtroom Wednesday afternoon to be sentenced.

Roderick Glanton and Terrance Upshaw were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus 25 years to be served consecutively. Homer Upshaw was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus 25 years to be served consecutively.

Superior Court Judge Gil McBride says he did not come to the decision lightly, but due to Homer Upshaw’s prior history, McBride believes that any rehabilitation that can be expected of Homer Upshaw, must be done in a confined and secure environment.

Their sentences resulted from the deadly 2021 Wilson Apartment shooting that claimed the lives of Saiveon Pugh, 18, and Jesse Ransom, 17.

Just before the men were sentenced, Judge McBride recalled a witness’s testimony describing the shooting. The witness said her toddlers ran for cover when their home was struck with bullets. McBride says what took place on June 14, 2021 should never be acceptable.

As I thought through this evidence, and note that Columbus can and should do much better than this. That should not be the norm in that community. That children know what to do when bullets start flying into their home. That babies know what to do when the bullets start flying through their home. Gil McBride, Muscogee County Superior Court Judge

Top gang prosecutor in the state, Cara Convery, recommended Homer Upshaw be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Defense attorney William Kendrick, who represents Homer Upshaw, argued the State’s consecutive sentencing recommendation is inappropriate.

Unfortunately, what the jury decided in this case, of course, we respect it, but we do disagree with it. I do believe that the State has done what they wanted to do, and they wanted to turn this case into a political statement case when it came down to gang violence in Columbus and the gang counts helped them to do that. William Kendrick, Homer Upshaw’s Attorney

During the trial, the prosecution made its case against the Upshaw brothers and Glanton by putting the city’s gang culture and the violence in the Wilson Apartments at the forefront.

This process has not been about me. It has not been about a political statement. It’s not been about any office locally or regionally. It’s just not about that. This entire process, from my perspective and thankfully for the jurors as well, has been about seeking the truth and getting it right. Cara Convery, Lead Prosecutor, Georgia Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

This is the first case in Muscogee County tried by the Georgia Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit. This unit was established by the General Assembly last year.