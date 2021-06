COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The victim of a June 5 deadly shooting has been identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Columbus Police were called to Luther Wilson Apartments at 9:47 p.m. on June 5, a Saturday, where they discovered a deceased male.

Bryan said the GBI identified the man by fingerprints as Marcel Ernst Antoine Samedi, 21, of Rockhill, S.C.

Samedi’s mother, who lives in Florida, has been notified.