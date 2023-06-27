HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — The drug trial of an Enterprise woman allegedly involved in an online relationship with a former assistant DA has been halted due to prosecutors not wanting to follow a judge’s order.

According to Attorney David Harrison, on June 12, Judge Benjamin Bowden ordered prosecutors to reveal the identity of an informant whose information led to the arrest of Jamie Connolly. Still, prosecutors resisted this and asked the courts to stay the order.

Harrison says this information is imperative for their upcoming jury trial on the drug trafficking charges, which was set to start Monday, June 26.

If found guilty on this charge, Connolly could face life in prison.

Connolly pled guilty to three of her twenty remaining charges in Houston County Monday morning.

In February, Connolly was sentenced to community correction on separate drug charges.

Along with her ongoing drug cases, Connolly was the whistleblower exposing alleged misconduct with a Houston County Assistant District Attorney.

In February 2022, Connolly wrote a letter to the court alleging that former Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson friended her on Facebook in October 2021, and the two began having an “online relationship.” Johnson was the prosecutor in one of Connolly’s court cases in 2019.

Johnson was placed on leave in February. After being indicted on multiple ethic charges by a grand jury in October 2022, Johnson turned himself into the Houston County Jail. He bonded out nearly an hour later. The District Attorney’s Office 20th Judicial Circuit later fired Johnson.