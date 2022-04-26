COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus woman faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges after police say a traffic stop last Friday escalated quickly, leaving one officer concussed.

Alexus Henry, 21, faces the following charges; three counts of Obstruction, two being felony counts one a misdemeanor, two counts of battery, three counts of simple battery on a law enforcement officer, speeding, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Police say an officer pulled Henry over for a traffic stop on Blan Street last Friday, April 22, 2022.

Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the court heard police testimony that Henry punched the officer who conducted the traffic stop rendering her unconscious.

Police say other officers arrived on the scene, but Henry continued to resist arrest allegedly spitting on two other officers and kicking an officer.

Henry’s defense attorney, Ralston Jarrett, questioned the arresting officer Tuesday in court arguing that he did not witness the original traffic stop. He broke down the results of Tuesday’s initial hearing.

“We were satisfied with the hearing today. We were able to cross examine the officer and get some testimony that is going to be relevant to her case, so I think that’ll be really good news. Although we didn’t get what we wanted today, which was bonds on everything, the judge did give us a bond on all of the misdemeanors, so we’ll have to come back to superior court and get her a bond there,” Jarrett explains.

Judge Julius Hunter gave Henry bond for her misdemeanor counts, those amounts are as follows:

Speeding: $150

Failure to wear a seatbelt: $15

Simple Battery (two counts): $1,000

Obstruction (Misdemeanor-one count): $1,000

No bond was given for the felony counts including:

Battery (2 counts)

Obstruction (Felony- two counts)

Henry has not yet entered a plea as she awaits mental health evaluation, something Jarrett says is crucial for her case.

“I was happy the judge did order a mental health evaluation for my client which I think is going to be very crucial to the defense of this case,” he says.

The case was bound over to superior court. Initial reports of this incident can be found here.