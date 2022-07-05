One woman is behind bars this morning after authorities say she shot her boyfriend during an argument. (Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One woman is behind bars this morning after authorities say she shot her boyfriend during an argument.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says that the Russellville Police Department (RPD) notified them around 5:30 Sunday morning about a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Sylvester Talentino was transferred from Russellville Hospital to Huntsville Hospital due to the extent of his injuries.

According to police, Talentino and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Tasha Nesbit of Tuscumbia were at a home on Highway 101 in Lawrence County when Nesbit started a physical altercation. Police say it was during that fight that Nesbit shot Talentino.

An LCSO deputy and an investigator later found Nesbit at the home and arrested her.

Nesbit was taken to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and charged with second-degree domestic violence/assault.

No bond has been set at this time.