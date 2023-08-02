MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man and woman who were killed over the weekend in what police are calling a murder-suicide have been identified, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The woman has been identified as Lakeva Dees, 31, and the man has been identified as Demetrius Jones, 30.

According to a previous release from MPD, officers were called to Burdette Drive around 12:50 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting involving a domestic altercation. When police arrived they found Dees with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

While at the first scene, officers received another report of shots fired on Marengo Drive. Officers arrived and found Jones dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers said their investigation revealed Dees was shot during a fight with Jones.