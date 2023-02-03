COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning for her preliminary hearing in connection to the death of her father.

Marisa Faulkner is facing involuntary manslaughter and battery charges for the death of her father, Jerry Faulkner.

According to Columbus Police, Jerry was taken from the 2000 block of Wellborn Drive to St. Francis hospital by EMS after going into cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

Court testimony revealed he had visible scratch marks on his neck and a cut above his left eye. He was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m.

On Friday, one witness in court mentioned Jerry had end stage heart failure and COPD, or Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The public defender representing Marisa testified that she came to Columbus from Texas to take care of her father and is very distraught over what happened. The reason for the fight was not mentioned.

The witnesses included family members of the defendant. When asked if she supports Marisa having a bond, Maisa’s aunt stated that she is not opposed to that, and said she was okay if Marisa needs an ankle monitor and mental evaluation.

Chief Recorder’s court Judge, David Ranieri, set a $25,000 bond for the involuntary manslaughter charge and a $1,000 bond for the battery charge.