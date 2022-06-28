COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a woman after gunshots were fired at a gas station on North Lumpkin Road.

According to Sergeant Aaron Evrard, the incident happened on June 28, 2022, at the Big Cat Gas Station on N. Lumpkin Road. Police received the call about the incident before noon.

Police said Angelica Reyes has been arrested on charges of possession of a firearm in commission of a crime and aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

According to police, Reyes fired shots towards the intended victim during the incident.

Reyes will be in Recorder’s Court on June 29, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.