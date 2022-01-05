Woman arrested, charged with arson in 2019 Talbot County fire

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A woman has been arrested in connection to a 2019 fire at a mobile home in Talbot County. Kimberly Holmes was arrested on Nov. 19, 2021, in connection to the Sept. 15, 2019 fire, that happened at a residence on Chestnut Grove Road, according to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

“After a lengthy investigation, the suspect was charged and subsequently arrested,” said Commissioner King.

Officials said Holmes, who was found at the scene of the fire, is being charged with Arson in the 1st Degree. “At the time of the fire, emergency personnel found the suspect at the scene,” said Commissioner King.

According to officials, investigators found multiple areas of origin for the fire that indicated the it had been intentionally set at the eleven-year-old, 1,248-square-foot mobile home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss