GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested in connection to the murder of a Greenville County couple.

More News from WRBL

We previously reported that Alice and Ansel Bouchillon was found shot to death inside of their home on Hunter Road in Simpsonville.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s office said Jerry Yancy enter the Bouchillon’s home on June 15 and shot them both multiple times.

Yancey was a contractor and agreed to do work for the Bouchillon’s. However, he was not a licensed contractor in South Carolina.

After further investigation, deputies found Yancey at WoodSpring Suites in Greenville County.

When deputies announced themselves at his hotel door, they said they heard a gunshot. The sheriff’s office said deputies entered the hotel room and found Yancy with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sherry Lynne Parker, 63, for accessory after the fact after investigators discovered she knowingly and willingly deceived investigators during their investigation into her husband, Jerry Yancy’s involvement.

Deputies said Parker’s action misdirected, delayed and hinder the investigators in the apprehension of Yancy and the discovery of the gun.

Parker is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.