COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that happened on Friday in a grocery store parking lot. According to police, Alena Adams, age 28, was arrested in connection to the shooting of Shannon Hilderbrand, age 19, on March 4, 2022.

According to officials, on March 4, 2022 at around 4:52 p.m., police were called out to Saint Francis Emory Healthcare in reference to a shooting victim. When police arrived at the hospital, they found Hilderbrand, who had been shot earlier, during an incident in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store, located at 4916 River Road, according to officials.

According to police, Hilderbrand’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening at this time.

A probable cause warrant was established for the arrest of Adams in connection to Hilderbrand’s shooting. She has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Adams is being held in the Muscogee County Jail.

Adams is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on March 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact Detective E. Rosado at 706-225-4328 or erosado@columbusga.org.