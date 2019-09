Columbus, GA (WRBL)– The Columbus Police Departments says a woman has been arrested after making a false report of a crime.

Kaili Martire, 29, was arrested Friday, Sept. 27 by the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit.

Martire is charged with False Report of a Crime and False Statements. She will be in Recorder’s Court on Tuesday, October 1 at 9:00 a.m.