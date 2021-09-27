Woman charged after bicyclist dies after hit and run on Hwy 183 in Greenville Co.

UPDATE: South Carolina Highway Patrol said a woman has been arrested after a bicyclist died after a hit and run crash Saturday morning.

Samantha Rodriguez, 25, Taylor was charged with felony leaving the scene of a crash involving death, troopers said.

Rodriguez is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said a bicyclist has died after a hit and run early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 2:40 a.m. on SC Highway 183 near Montgomery Avenue.

According to SCHP, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on US 183 while a bicyclist was traveling east across SC 183 from Montgomery Avenue.

The bicyclist failed to yield the right of way and was hit by the unknown vehicle, troopers said. The unknown vehicle left the scene.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where they died.

The Greenville County Coroner later identified the biker as Marion Anderson Jeter, 72, of Greenville.

The SCHP is now looking for a white vehicle that will possibly have damage to the left front hood and fender.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the MAIT unit are investigating the crash.