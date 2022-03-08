COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A woman charged in connection with a shooting in a Columbus grocery store parking lot last week made her first appearance in court.

Alena Adams, 28, was arrested Friday on charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Adams is charged in connection to the shooting of Shannon Hilderbrand. On March 4, Columbus Police were called to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in reference to a shooting victim. Hilderbrand, 19, had been shot earlier that afternoon in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly on River Road.

Adams was given a $25,000 bond on the charge of aggravated assault, and a $1,000 bond on the firearm charge.

She remains the Muscogee County Jail.