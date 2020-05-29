Woman charged with exploitation of an elderly person

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a woman on multiple charges including exploitation of an elderly person.

Barbara Meadows, age 58, was arrested Friday.

According to police the 78-year-old victim had his bank card stolen while he was in the hospital for several days. Police say Meadows used the victim’s card multiple times to make fraudulent purchases.

At the time of her arrest, Meadows also had another bank card that did not belong to her, according to police.

Meadows is charged with the following:

FTC Theft x 2

FTC Fraud x 19

Exploitation of an Elder Person x 19

Theft by Taking (Misd) x 1

Police say Meadows was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.