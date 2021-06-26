Woman ditches car during police chase, is later apprehended riding stolen tractor

The suspect is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond and is being charged with eluding, burglary, and grand theft of the tractor. (Getty Images)

HENRY, S.D. (KELO) – A woman has been taken into police custody following the theft of a tractor in South Dakota.

According to a release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a reported gas drive-off in the town of Henry at about 10 a.m. on Friday. Law enforcement located the vehicle and attempted to make a stop, but the driver did not yield. Authorities say a collision occurred with another motorist forcing the vehicle into a ditch, after which the driver fled on foot.

Around 5:50 p.m. the same day, police received a report of a tractor being driven west of Clark County with a woman matching the description of the earlier report. Officers responded to the scene where a John Deere tractor failed to yield to law enforcement.

Eventually, officers managed to get the tractor to stop. Police then took Jayden Durick into custody.

Durick is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond and is being charged with eluding, burglary, and grand theft of the tractor.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police in Clark County confirmed.