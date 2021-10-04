Woman found stabbed to death on Curry Street

Crime

by: WRBL Digital

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend stabbing on Curry Street.

According to police, a woman was stabbed to death late Sunday night. Police arrived at the intersection of Curry Street and Braselman Avenue on Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:24 p.m., and found the woman, identified as Salaysia Duerner, age 45, laying on the ground.

Officials attempted to resuscitate Duerner, but were unsuccessful. Duerner was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect in the stabbing.

Anyone with information about this case should call Detective S. Hayes at (706) 225-4268 or email at shayes@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your
message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss