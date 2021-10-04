Woman found stabbed to death on Curry Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend stabbing on Curry Street.

According to police, a woman was stabbed to death late Sunday night. Police arrived at the intersection of Curry Street and Braselman Avenue on Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:24 p.m., and found the woman, identified as Salaysia Duerner, age 45, laying on the ground.

Officials attempted to resuscitate Duerner, but were unsuccessful. Duerner was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect in the stabbing.

Anyone with information about this case should call Detective S. Hayes at (706) 225-4268 or email at shayes@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your

message to 274637 (CRIMES).